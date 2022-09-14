Cornhole fundraiser remembers 9/11 and honors Central Pa. veterans

Downrange Cornhole organized the event to raise money for Blankets of Honor.

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. — A special veterans' cornhole fundraiser was held Sunday to raise money for the Blankets of Honor charitable organization and also to remember the 9/11 attacks.

The event was organized by Downrange Cornhole and packed the Emigsville Fire Hall in York County. With Sept. 11 falling on a Sunday, it was a perfect opportunity to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks and help local veterans.

“We're not going to let the past own us for any reason, we're going to celebrate the lives, we're going to bring families together and just the camaraderie of veterans, people that support our veterans, and hopefully just bring a little bit of money in so we can send that love back out to our veterans," Blankets of Honor CEO Manny Acuna told FOX43.



Acuna estimated about half of the field consisted of military veterans. Nationally ranked cornhole players along with locals that toss recreationally competed. Scores were kept on a big screen for everyone to watch with a family-friendly setup for kids. The event raised $2,000 for the organization and a blanket was donated to each veteran at the event.