102-year-old veteran gets new walk-in shower from West Shore for Warriors Initiative

Walter Puff, 102, is the most recent veteran being gifted a brand-new shower by West Shore Home.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Lancaster County is receiving a free, brand-new walk-in shower from West Shore Home on Tuesday.

Walter Puff served in the U.S. Army Air Forces from 1942 to 1945 and was stationed in the U.S., India and the island of Tinian in the Pacific Theater. One of his main responsibilities was loading 500-pound bombs onto aircraft.

West Shore Home, through its West Shore for Warriors Initiative, is replacing Puff's old tub with a a walk-in shower, equipped with safety features to make it easier for him to use on his own.

Kirsten Page, a spokesperson from West Shore Home, said that the West Shore for Warriors Initiative is a program to serve U.S. veterans, active military members and their families. With its national footprint, Page said West Shore Home is uniquely positioned to assist veterans in need.

And this isn't the first time they helped a veteran in Lancaster County.