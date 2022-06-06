York County Regional Police K9 Officer Tango to receive protective vest thanks to donation from York couple, non-profit group

Sponsored by George and Barbara Leibert of York and provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., Tango's vest will arrive in 8-10 weeks, the police department says.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Thanks to a donation from a non-profit group, York County Regional Police K9 Officer Tango will be receiving a protective vest, the police department announced Monday.

Sponsored by George and Barbara Leibert of York, Tango's vest will arrive in 8-10 weeks, the police department said.

The vest is made possible from the non-profit group Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., an organization dedicated to providing protective gear to K9 officers across the nation.

Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,682 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Tango's vest will be embroidered with the message "Gifted by George and Barbara Leibert. It will be custom-made and fitted to Tango's exact specifications, and will provide protection against bullet and stab injuries, the department said.

Each vest provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is worth between $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.