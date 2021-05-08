Verdant View Farm has sunflowers for days

Verdant View Farm in Lancaster County is opening a Sunflower Days event where families and loved ones can enjoy a golden backdrop photoshoot.

Embrace the summer with a five acre sunflower picking experience in Lancaster County.

Verdant View Farm on 429 Strasburg Road, Paradise, Pa. is trying something new this year with their Sunflower Days event.

The farm has been operating since 1967 where visitors come to experience an authentic farm stay, morning chores included.

This August, take advantage of Verdant View Farm’s “sea of gold” with access to 100,000 sunflowers to pose in front of with friends and family.

The Director of Research at Verdant View Farm, Patrick Fleming states, "This is our first year growing sunflowers for a pick-your-own experience. We were inspired to do this because we love providing a beautiful outdoor space for families and friends to connect with each other."

Visitors will leave with a personalized souvenir, as a general admission ticket includes picking out a sunflower of your choice to take home.

"It is perfect for photos, and the array of colors is remarkable," Fleming said. "Sunflower fields are also very good for pollinators in an area (Lancaster) that is actually very hard on many pollinators in the late summer."

Verdant View Farm has planted over 1000,000 sunflowers, showcasing 20 distinct types. These include both multi-branching sunflowers with typically 8 to 10 blooms per plant, as well as single stem varieties.

This "sea of gold" ranges in color from deep to light red, gold to yellow, and even a bright white.

While this event is brand new, Verdant View Farm is hoping for a turnout of 100 to 200 people per day.

For those interested, Sunflower Days offers several different admission options.

The Sunflower Days General Admission ticket is great for any sunny day. You and your loved ones will go on a two-hour sunflower field experience to capture the perfect Instagram picture and leave with a sunflower of your choice for just $10.

Visitors looking for a weekend activity want to purchase the Sunset General Admission, which offers customers a “golden-hour” sunflower picking experience.

Enjoy a two hour sunset photoshoot with friends and top it off with a side of craft beer or wine of your choosing, available only on Fridays and Saturdays from 2 to 8 p.m. for $15.

Other admission tickets include a two-day sunflower pass for those who were dissatisfied with their photoshoots the first time around for only $18, and a private photography permit for customers looking to get a professional photoshoot with a golden backdrop for $100.

Fleming encourages visitors to use the hashtag "#VerdantViewSunflowers" when posting their floral photos to social media.