Police seeking to identify suspect who stole vehicle from store parking lot in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are seeking to identify the above pictured suspect in connection to a stolen vehicle.

On Friday, August 28 around 1:25 p.m., police say a silver 2013 Ford Fusion was stolen from the parking lot of the Turkey Hill Store in the first block of W. Clay Street in Lancaster.

Authorities say the driver of the Fusion had gone into the store and left the vehicle unattended with the keys inside.

Then, the above pictured suspect stole the Fusion from the parking lot.

Police say that the victim had seen the suspect prior to entering the store, and surveillance images from the Lancaster Safety Coalition camera captured images of the suspect when he first approached the store.

Authorities say the the vehicle has been entered into NCIC as stolen and has a Pa. registration that reads "KTG8993."