Local organizations 'share the love,' collect essentials for people in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A local organization spent February collecting essentials to make vegan-friendly winter care packages for those in need.

Animal Advocates of South Central Pennsylvania teamed up with homeless support group "Food Not Bombs" for their Valentine's Day inspired "Share the Love" essentials drive.

All month the groups have been collecting vegan friendly food and other necessities for people in need.

"We also care deeply about humans," said Seth Dellinger from the Animal Advocates of South Central Pa. "Most people think that advocates don't do anything with humans don't care about human problems, but our empathy extends to humans. So what we do is we can use our own vegan ethics to source items to help the needy and hungry of Harrisburg."

Officials add efforts like this following the holidays are important as donations see a sharp decline after Christmas.

Items will include seasonal essentials such as soups, hand lotion, warm socks and blankets, as well as nutritious vegan food and snacks, and other year-round necessities such as face masks, dental care supplies, and feminine hygiene products.

The distribution will take place on Feb. 21 at 2nd and Market Streets in Harrisburg starting at 5 p.m.

