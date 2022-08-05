Vandals deface Penn State University campus, Nittany Lion Shrine

The vandalism took place overnight during commencement weekend at the university.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Vandals targeted landmarks on Penn State University's campus over the weekend, impacting many graduates.

On Sunday morning, it was discovered that the Nittany Lion Shrine had an ear broken off along with red paint splashed on the statue.

The site is now fenced off, and police are investigating.

Officials also say red paint was used to graffiti the prominent Old Main building as well as the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Penn State University Police at 814-863-1111 or submit a tip online here.