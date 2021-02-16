Heart-shaped succulents make for a popular gift on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2021 looked different due to the pandemic. Some people even switched the traditional flowers with a lasting, unique gift.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day 2021 looked different due to the pandemic.

Some people even switched the traditional flowers with a lasting, unique gift.

Stephanie Kochenour, Manager of 'The Greenhouse' at Longneckers Warehouse True Value, says the Hoya Kerrii plants are very popular this year.

The plant is a succulent, naturally in the shape of a heart.

"They're a sought-after plant, very heavily, especially at Valentine's Day because their nickname is the lucky heart or the sweetheart plant," said Kochenour.

The heart-shaped plant is an easy-care option for plant lovers.

"You don't have to water them a whole lot, but they do like humidity," said Kochenour, "They do make wonderful gifts at any time of year."

A small pot can cost between $4 to $10. Others can sell for up to $100.

"The vine can go for as much as even just a foot long," added Kochenour, "The chances of them growing a vine, which is like hitting the jackpot, is about one in a thousandth."