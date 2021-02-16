Heart-shaped succulents make for a popular gift on Valentine's Day

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day 2021 looked different due to the pandemic.
Some people even switched the traditional flowers with a lasting, unique gift.
Stephanie Kochenour, Manager of 'The Greenhouse' at Longneckers Warehouse True Value, says the Hoya Kerrii plants are very popular this year.
The plant is a succulent, naturally in the shape of a heart.
"They're a sought-after plant, very heavily, especially at Valentine's Day because their nickname is the lucky heart or the sweetheart plant," said Kochenour.
The heart-shaped plant is an easy-care option for plant lovers.
"You don't have to water them a whole lot, but they do like humidity," said Kochenour, "They do make wonderful gifts at any time of year."
A small pot can cost between $4 to $10. Others can sell for up to $100.
"The vine can go for as much as even just a foot long," added Kochenour, "The chances of them growing a vine, which is like hitting the jackpot, is about one in a thousandth."
Longneckers Warehouse True Value usually orders plenty of the plants as they are in high demand all year long.