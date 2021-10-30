Kids 5-11 could soon get COVID-19 shots. But are vaccine providers ready?

The shot for children 5-11 is a different dosage than the vaccine for adults

Vaccine providers across the nation are preparing for a flood of new people who need the COVID-19 vaccination as the FDA has approved the Pfizer shot for emergency use among children 5-11.

The CDC is expected to sign off on the decision November 2nd.

The Pfizer shot for children is a lower dosage than the Pfizer vaccine for adults.

"This is a new rush. The phone has already started blowing off the wall," said Chuck Kray of HersheyCare whose staff is also giving flu shots as well as COVID-19 boosters.

The COVID-19 vaccine, the booster, and the COVID-19 Pfizer shot for kids 5-11 vary in dosages. Kray acknowledged the varying dosages put extra pressure on pharmacies to stay organized and train staff properly to administer the shots across age ranges.

At HersheyCare, Kray said they have a color-coded system to keep vaccinations organized so no mistakes are made in administering the vaccine.

"It's starting to get a little confusing. So, with the Pfizer the booster dose is the same as the main dose. WIth the Moderna, the booster dose has been half of the original dose," he said as he noted the pediatric Pfizer dose is also lower.