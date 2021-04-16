'Vaccine hesitancy' becoming a concern as COVID-19 shot appointments go unfilled & cases rise

Multiple vaccination clinics are reporting that there are hundreds of open vaccination appointments. Health leaders now are just waiting for people to sign up

Hundreds of vaccine appointments are open in Pennsylvania. But, the state needs people to sign up as COVID-19 cases continue to climb as variants become a rising concern.

Governor Tom Wolf Friday spoke in Derry Township as vaccine hesitancy is considered one of the possible reasons why clinic chairs are sitting empty.

"Vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel," said Gov. Wolf as he noted he too would receive the first dose of his vaccine on Monday in York.

"I know the recent Johnson & Johnson pause has raised some questions. But, I think what it really does is give us reason to be more confident," he said as he noted millions of Johnson & Johnson shots have been administered nationwide and only 6 people reported issues related to blood clots.