Vaccine clinic underway for communities of color in Lancaster County

Organizers say communities of color are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. There is also hesitancy surrounding the vaccine.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A vaccine clinic for communities of color is underway in Lancaster County.

400 people are expected to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Dozens of people stood outside Bright Side Baptist Church as they waited for their shot. Everyone we saw wore a mask for protection.

"What today is all about is getting vaccine to communities of color. It's no secret communities of color are disproportionately affected and there are inequities," said Blanding Watson, the president of Lancaster NAACP.

Organizers say African Americans and Hispanic Americans are more likely to experience hospitalization or death if they get COVID-19. Some, they say, are still reluctant to get the vaccine.

"The education piece is very important. It's no secret there is mistrust in the healthcare system when it comes to communities of color going back to the Tuskegee experiment," explained Watson. "It's important for us to make sure we're getting the proper and appropriate word out to the community."

The church is not only a sacred place for many people, it's also a familiar one. Organizers say that helps.

"If you sit here on any given day, you'll see people from every nationality walk through here. A lot of Black and Brown people coming in," said Pastor John Knight. "Culturally speaking there is some resistance dealing with institutions: Schools, police, hospitals. When we provide a space that is familiar to people, where they come receive services all week long, there is a certain level of trust. It's the church. We know a lot of the people."

Pastor Knight said volunteers from the community assisted at the site. He believes people seeing their community members also fosters trust.

"No hesitancy whatsoever," said John Darcus of Lancaster. "I have my father he is older, my mom, grandparents, grandmother, they're all over 80. My grandmother is 102, and to visit her in West Virginia, I have to make sure I'm straight."

He's more than ready for his next dose.

"I'm going straight to West Virginia to see my people. Take off work, and I'm gone," laughed Darcus, a smile evident beneath his mask.