Will more people get vaccinated now that mask restrictions are loosened for people who have the shot?

Major retailers are starting to ease mask restrictions for people who are vaccinated based on new guidance from the CDC.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Retailers including Starbucks, WalMart, and Target are all adjusting mask requirements for vaccinated shoppers as the CDC has relaxed guidelines for people who have the shot.

However, with much of the CDC's recommendations based on the honor system the new guidelines are raising questions over if the announcement is motivating people to get the shot.

UPMC told FOX43 it did see an uptick in the number of vaccinations this past weekend. Wellspan Health also reported an increase, specifically of walk-in appointments over the weekend at its facility in York.

However, UPMC officials remind everyone they have also begun scheduling recently eligible children (ages 12-15) to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at various locations. Children ages 16 and above were already previously eligible.