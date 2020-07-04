x
USPS looking to hire for temporary positions across Central PA

The United States Postal Service is looking to hire for several temporary positions across the area.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire temporary workers for a number of positions across our area.

The USPS is looking to hire temporary Carriers' Assistants, Clerk Assistants, and Mail Processing Assistants in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Elizabethtown, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, and York.

Pay ranges from $17.29 to $17.95 hourly.

Any position has a driving requirement that will require a valid driver's license and a clean DMV two-year driving history.

The only way to apply is by visiting the USPS website here, and the deadline to apply is April 8.