USPS hosting jobs fairs across York, Dauphin, Lancaster Counties

Postal officials say this is a job for people looking for something long-term.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — USPS is looking to fill open positions in southcentral Pennsylvania immediately by hosting several job fairs in the next few weeks.

Tuesday's event at the post office in West Manchester Township was the first of eight job fairs scheduled through the end of May.

Postal officials say this is a job for people looking for something long-term.

"The post office is not just a job, it's a career, and it's something you can retire from, so it's a long-term thing. It's great because you can look forward to your future and have the pension for when you retire," said USPS Administrative Assistant Melody Conklin.

The next job fair takes place on Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. at the post office on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.