USPS will hold 17 job fairs throughout South Central Pennsylvania in April

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced it will hold 17 job fairs next month as part of the agency's "innovative and bold 10-year plan," Delivering for America, according to a press release.
Rural Carrier Associates start at $19.50 an hour and City Carriers Assistants start at $18.92 an hour, also according to the release.
The USPS is hosting job fairs in April at the following sites:
- April 1 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17110
- April 5 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., Northeastern Senior High School, 300 High Street, Manchester, Pa. 17345
- April 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Grantville Post Office, 251 Firehouse Road, Grantville, Pa. 17028
- April 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Camp Hill Post Office, 1675 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, Pa. 17011
- April 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Shippensburg Post Office, 46 West King Street, Shippensburg, Pa. 17257
- April 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Shamokin Post Office, 201 East, Independence Street, Shamokin, Pa. 17866
- April 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Mifflin Post Office, 112 Main Street, Mifflin, Pa. 17058
- April 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Myerstown Post Office, 120 West Jefferson Avenue, Myerstown, Pa. 17067
- April 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Harrisburg Uptown Post Office, 2347 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17110
- April 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Lancaster Post Office, 1400 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, Pa. 17601
- April 20 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 11 North Richland Avenue, York, Pa. 17404
- April 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Williamsport Post Office, 2901 Reach Road, Williamsport, Pa. 17701
- April 22 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Pottsville CareerLink, 203 East Arch Street, Pottsville, Pa. 17901
- April 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., New Oxford Post Office, 4 Center Square, New Oxford, Pa. 17350
- April 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Harrisburg CareerLink, 100 N. Cameron Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17101
- April 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Chambersburg Post Office, 308 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, Pa. 17201
- April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Carlisle Post Office, 66 West Louther Street, Carlisle, Pa. 17013
USPS personnel will be on-site at each of these job fairs to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions.
Applications are accepted online only here.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must also be available to work weekends and holidays.
See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information.