U.S. Secretary of Labor to visit Kellogg Company workers on strike in Lancaster County

Workers at the Lancaster County Kellogg Co. plant have been on strike since Oct. 5th

LANCASTER, Pa. — U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will visit Kellogg workers on strike in Lancaster County. The workers have been on strike since October 5th. They walked off the job for a number of reasons including, pay and benefits issues, like a loss of premium healthcare and a cut to their retirement benefits. The union says, it wants fair and equal contracts for all.

Walsh is expected to speak to Union president and workers on the picket line outside of the factory today, not anyone with the Kellogg Company.

The Kellogg Company released this statement saying in part, "We remain committed to achieving a fair and competitive contract that recognizes the important work of our employees and helps ensure the long-term success of our plants and the Company. We remain ready, willing and able to continue negotiations and hope we can reach an agreement soon. "