U.S. records highest suicide rate ever

According to the CDC, around 49,500 people died by suicide in 2022.

YORK, Pa. — Mental health advocates are calling for action after the CDC released new numbers on the country’s suicide rate.

According to recent data, about 49,500 people died by suicide in the U.S. in 2022—a 3% increase from the previous year. It’s the highest level of suicide recorded since World War II.

“We’re seeing about 132 people per day that’s dying by suicide, and with that extra thousand [person increase] we’re going to see a lot more per day," said Govan Martin, executive director of the Suicide Prevention Alliance.

Martin says the largest increase in suicide rates was seen among middle-aged and elderly people. He added more conversations need to be had to tackle the troubling trend.

“We have to educate people on what they can do," said Martin. "I think it’s about starting that conversation amongst many people, many organizations.”

As politicians continue to work out a budget in Harrisburg, Martin says more funding for mental health resources will be needed to help people in need. Governor Shapiro's initial budget proposal called for $100 million in funding for adult mental health services, as well as $100 million for mental health resources in schools.

However, the current plan only includes mental health funding for schools.

“One of the unfortunate things that we know of is that there aren’t enough clinicians that are out there," said Martin. "So, we need to train more people.”

He added that there needs to be more promotion of services, such as the 988 suicide prevention hotline, to give people a sense of hope.