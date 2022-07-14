U.S. Post Office to move into Strawberry Square in Harrisburg

The new building will be 2,000 square feet and is expected to be completed and open at the end of the year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Federal Station United States Post Office in Harrisburg has found a new home.

On Thursday, Strawberry Square Associates announced that a lease has been signed with the United States Postal Service (USPS) to move its Federal Station Postal Service location to Strawberry Square at the 300 block of Market Street.

The new location will be right next to the entrance of the complex.

The new space will be around 2,000 square feet and is expected to be completed and open at the end of the year.

“We are delighted to announce this news to the public and we believe Strawberry Square is an excellent location for the new U.S. Post Office,” said Brad Jones, President and CEO of Harristown Enterprises, Inc. (owner of Strawberry Square).