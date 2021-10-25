US News & World Report ranks Harrisburg, Lancaster, and York among the 'best places to retire'

Lancaster was ranked fifth, Harrisburg was ranked 13th, and York was ranked 17th.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Harrisburg, Lancaster and York among the "best places to retire," in their 2021-22 ranking.

In order to determine the best places to retire, U.S. News took a "comprehensive evaluation of how well the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. (where the majority of the population lives) meet Americans' expectations."

U.S. News reports that when it comes to deciding where to retire, individual preferences and family proximity weigh heavily on the minds of those making the decision.

"Retirees and future retirees generally want similar things, regardless of where they live today," according to the report.

U.S. News surveyed those nearing retirement age (45 to 59) and those who are of retirement age (60 or older). Factors that were taken into consideration include general happiness of the people living in an area, housing affordability, health care quality, desirability (the amount of people who said they would move to a place), and how the job market in an area is performing.