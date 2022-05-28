US Flag supply shortage impacting residents ahead of Memorial Day

Dauphin and Lebanon County say they've struggled to get their supply of flags for gravesite ceremonies.

LEBANON, Pa. — The supply chain crisis is affecting a unique item ahead of Memorial Day: American flags.

A flag shortage caused a few areas in Central Pa. to scramble in order to get enough small US flags for gravesite ceremonies.

Lebanon County Veteran Affairs director Scott Kohr says he first faced the supply issue in February, when his typical flag vendor was unable to fulfil the county’s order due to a labor shortage.

"They were very forthright, basically telling me that they would not be able to handle it," said Kohr. "And this was back in February, so obviously I was in panic mode trying to find somebody."

Kohr found a backup vendor to supply the county with 13,000 flags by late April. However, the county did not receive their order until earlier this week.

"I only received them on Wednesday," said Kohr. "We did a lot of scrambling, but we got them out."

Lebanon County is not the only one’s affected the US flag supply shortage, as Dauphin County officials say they have only received half of their order of flags for Memorial Day.

A county spokesperson says the rest of the order won’t arrive until after the holiday weekend.

Kohr says he never expected to deal with a supply chain issue with American flags and says he will place all future orders sooner. He says the grateful to have the county’s order of US flags ahead of Memorial Day.