Congresswoman wants US Capitol Police officer who died following riot to receive Arlington National Cemetery burial

WASHINGTON — A congressional lawmaker from Michigan has asked top military officials to allow the US Capitol Police officer to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with posthumous special honors.

Rep, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan's 8th Congressional District spoke with top US military officials about allowing US Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, a veteran, to be given special honors and burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Sicknick, 42, was a 12-year veteran of the force who was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the riots, according to three sources.

Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard, deploying repeatedly to the Middle East. He is the sixth Capitol Police officer ever to die in the line of duty.

"Today, I spoke with Army Secretary McCarthy, CJCS Gen. Milley, and Air Force Chief of Staff General CQ Brown to ask that U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, a veteran, be given posthumous special honors and burial at Arlington National Cemetery," said Slotkin in a tweet on Saturday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has told CBS that it is investigating Sicknick's death as a homicide.



Today, I spoke with Army Secretary McCarthy, CJCS Gen. Milley, and Air Force Chief of Staff General CQ Brown to ask that U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, a veteran, be given posthumous special honors and burial at Arlington National Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/10Z1jmiJzq — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) January 9, 2021

“Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember," Officer Sicknick's brother, Ken Sicknick, said in a statement."

The White House said Sicknick's death was a reminder that law enforcement runs toward danger, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi said "the perpetrators of Officer Sicknick's death must be brought to justice."

Flags at the Capitol were lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of Office Sicknick.

The North America Building Trades Union is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Sicknick's name that was started by an officer with the Capitol Police Department. WUSA9 has confirmed that the proceeds of the GoFundMe will go directly to the family of this fallen officer.