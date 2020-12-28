U.S. Attorney David Freed announces resignation

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — United States Attorney David Freed announced his resignation Monday after serving more than three years as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Freed's resignation is effective midnight Jan. 1, 2021.
"I have been enormously privileged to be able to serve my fellow citizens, first as a young prosecutor in York County, then later in several positions in Cumberland County including 12 years as District Attorney, and finally as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania," said Freed in a release. " I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent, and to provide justice to my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner. I am grateful to President Trump and Senators Toomey and Casey for the opportunity to serve; and to former Attorneys General Sessions and Barr for their leadership of the Department."
Prior to his appointment as United States Attorney, Freed served for 12 years as the District Attorney of Cumberland County.
Freed was nominated as United States Attorney by Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey, appointed by President Donald Trump in Sept. 2017, confirmed by the United States Senate in Nov. 2017 and sworn in as United States Attorney on Nov. 27, 2017.
Upon Mr. Freed's departure, first assistant United States attorney Bruce Brandler will assume the position of United States Attorney pursuant to the Vacancies Reform Act. Brandler has been with the office for more than 30 years and previously served as United States Attorney from 2016 to 2017.