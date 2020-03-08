U.S. Army Corps of Engineers preparing vehicles from York County to areas affected by Hurricane Isaias

Chris Gardner from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a lot of people in York probably don't realize the emergency vehicles are being stored and maintained there.

YORK, Pa. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, is actively preparing for potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias, which could reach the mid-Atlantic region in the coming days.

This includes preparing for potential flooding and emergency support to the Susquehanna and Potomac watersheds in anticipation of heavy rains and the effects of Hurricane Isaias. With coastal flood risk management works in Ocean City, Maryland, along with 16 reservoirs and 150 miles of levees throughout Maryland, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, New York, and West Virginia, Army Corps officials are taking measures to reduce the risk of flooding to communities throughout the region.

Additionally, designated personnel have been assigned to state emergency operations centers in the region to coordinate Army Corps support to local response activities as appropriate both through existing legal authorities and through any FEMA mission assignments, should they be initiated.

In York, Indian Rock Damn serves as a storage location for Deployable Tactical Operations Systems Vehicles.

Chris Gardner from the Corporate Communication Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a lot of people in York probably don't even realize that these assets that help people all over the country are stored and maintained there.

Gardner says the they have placed our rapid response Deployable Tactical Operations System vehicles in York, and their crews with personnel from throughout the region, on alert/standby to provide mobile command and control centers and communications capabilities wherever needed