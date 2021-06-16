Urban Churn ice cream shop opens second location in Mechanicsburg

The dessert shop is known for its "unconventional combinations."

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's Urban Churn creamery opened its second location in Mechanicsburg on June 15.

The dessert shop is known for its "unconventional combinations." Customers can pick from a rotating selection of flavors. You can even try sauerkraut ice cream.

Small businesses have struggled the past year, but Urban Churn Founder Adam Brackbill said he has the community to thank for keeping his shop open, and even being able to expand.

"We didn't fail because we have a lot of folks who really support us," he said. "All the words, all of the support from the public has been the thing that really kept us open. It's extremely encouraging and it makes me feel wonderful that we were able to keep moving forward, especially during COVID."

The Mechanicsburg location will feature new treats on the menu like blowtorched banana splits and they are accepting preorders in order to cut down on lines.