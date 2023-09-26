UPS announces plans to hire more than 1,900 seasonal positions in Harrisburg area ahead of holiday rush

The open seasonal positions are primarily seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) drivers and package handlers, the company said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPS on Tuesday announced plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the upcoming holiday rush.

The delivery service plans to fill 1,960 seasonal positions in the Harrisburg area.

"As the industry leader in on-time delivery performance for five consecutive peak seasons, UPS is positioned again to deliver the reliable service that customers depend on year-round, especially during the important holiday shopping season," the company said in a press release.

Nearly 80% of the positions UPS is seeking to fill do not require an interview, and its digital-first application process now takes about 20 minutes, the company said.

The open seasonal positions are primarily seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) drivers and package handlers, the company said.

UPS offers industry-leading wages for multiple shifts. Seasonal pay begins at $21 per hour for package handlers and driver helpers. Driver jobs begin at $23 per hour, UPS said.

Permanent positions also are available in some areas for those who apply early, according to UPS. Nearly 50,000 seasonal employees have earned permanent positions over the past two years, the company said.

“The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. “We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.”