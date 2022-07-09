UPS expected to hire over 2,800 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area

According to a press release by the company, it now takes just 25 minutes for most people to submit their online applications and receive a job offer.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPS announced Wednesday that it expects to hire over 2,800 employees within the Harrisburg area to prepare for the holiday season.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team."

The company is hiring full and part-time seasonal positions, primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers. They offer competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country, according to a statement made by the company.

Seasonal package car driver positions begin at $21 per hour. Seasonal tractor-trailer positions begin at $33.50 per hour with an additional $6,000 sign-on bonus.

Nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holiday season.

A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits, according to the company's press release. After four years, UPS drivers earn about $42 per hour.

Additionally, through the company's Earn and Learn program, eligible employees have the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 (lifetime maximum) for college tuition and expenses. Part-time employees are eligible for reimbursement the day they are hired, according to the company.