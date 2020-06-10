UPS expects to hire over 1,700 seasonal employees in Harrisburg

Pay for seasonal package handlers starts at $21 per hour and $14.50 per hour for driver-helpers. Some positions also qualify for sign-on bonuses.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPS announced Monday that it expects to hire over 1,700 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October and continue through January 2021.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees, according to a release.

Throughout the Harrisburg area, UPS is hiring for:

600 package handlers

400 driver-helpers

400 personal vehicle drivers

300 package car and tractor-trailer drivers

Local UPS facilities hiring seasonal workers include:

Harrisburg : 1821 S.19th St., Harrisburg, PA

: 1821 S.19th St., Harrisburg, PA Carlisle : 1 Ames Drive, Carlisle, PA

: 1 Ames Drive, Carlisle, PA Middletown: 298 Airport Road, Middletown, PA

The company says at a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are for many an opportunity to start a new career with UPS. Benefits of a seasonal job with UPS include:

Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits and up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.