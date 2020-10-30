UPS Brown Friday hiring events being held in Carlisle, Harrisburg

UPS Brown Friday is an annual one-day hiring blitz across the country to hire seasonal employees. In our area, events are being held in Harrisburg and Carlisle.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPS is holding its annual UPS Brown Friday hiring event across the country, and two locations in our area will be hiring more than 1,700 people for the holiday season.

The event includes in-person hiring fairs, virtual events, and more for applicants to find a job that may fit them.

Jobs available include driver helpers, package handlers, and seasonal drivers.

UPS says that seasonal positions are often a foot-in-the-door to a full-time position, with 37% of seasonal workers getting permanent jobs after the holidays.

The company also said via a press release that 123,000 UPS employees or nearly a third of the company's U.S. workforce, began in seasonal positions.

Both the events in Carlisle and Harrisburg will run from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

You can find the events at S. 19th Street in Harrisburg and 1 Ames Drive in Carlisle.

There are options to attend virtually via Zoom.