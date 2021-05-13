Upper Dauphin Area High School students design shoes that will be auctioned at Red Carpet Gala

All proceeds will be given to the Lykens Valley Children's Museum to help foster an interactive learning environment for children.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Dauphin Area High School students have designed shoes that will be auctioned off at the Step Up Red Carpet Gala on Sunday.

Students have designed 17 shoes that will be auctioned off at the Ned Smith Center in Millersburg and all the proceeds will be given to the Lykens Valley Children's Museum.

Event organizers say they decided to partner with the museum to help continue to foster an interactive learning environment for children.

Emily Nell, the creator of the Step Up project and art and humanities teacher, at Upper Dauphin Area High School, said the project is called Step Up to help the community become more compassionate to support those around them.

"What are we stepping up to? Good character traits, good personality, you know — things that make us better people because right now, this what our world needs. It needs a breath of fresh air," said Nell.

The artists and accompanying author teams will be celebrated during a special reception in addition to music, comedy, inspirational presentations and more.

Nell said she created the project because of the void of public art in the community.

“My students were shining in the classroom,” said Nell. “Here in our valley, we don’t have a lot of public art and because they were shining in our classroom, I wanted them to be able to shine in the community,”

Gracie Gehring, a student artist said she decided to join the project to become involved in Dauphin County's art space.

"Us high school students believe in helping the children of our community. So, it's really going to show how we're all involved."

Lykens Valley Children's Museum will also utilize proceeds to fund the Valley Strong initiative. This allows for every 50$ donated, families will get in the museum for $4.

The Step Up Red Carpet Gala will be from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. and the live auction will be from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m on Sunday, May 16.

You can register by clicking, here.