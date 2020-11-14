Upper Allen police looking for missing teenager

Police say, Alexander Easley, 14, went missing from his house on the 800 block of Flintlock Ridge Road at 2:45 p.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department is searching for a teenager reported missing Friday afternoon.

Police say, Alexander Easley, 14, went missing from his house on the 800 block of Flintlock Ridge Road at 2:45 p.m.

Easley was last seen wearing an orange crush t-shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes, according to authorities.

Police say he has brown hair and eyes and is 5 feet 4 inches and 160 pounds.