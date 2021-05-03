Upper Adams School District implements sensitivity training in wake of racism allegations

The sessions “will include examination of one’s own identity and implications for instruction to create a welcoming environment for all staff and students."

In response to the accusations of racism that arose at Biglerville High School last month, the Upper Adams School District is implementing six half-day sessions of professional training, according to a contract reviewed on March 2 during an Upper Adams School Board committee meeting.

The sessions will begin on March 5 and will go on until May.

Also according to the contract, the sessions “will include examination of one’s own identity and implications for instruction to create a welcoming environment for all staff and students," and are for faculty and staff.

FOX43 covered the allegations of racism at Biglerville High School last month. According to Grace Griffaton, FOX43 reporter, students at the school created a Facebook page and petition where they shared their experiences with racism at the school. At the time, students who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, told Griffaton that they were being asked to take down the social media posts.

One student claimed that he had been accused of being a drug dealer on more than one occasion, while another student claimed she was called racial slurs repeatedly by other classmates, leading her to resort to physical violence to defend herself. The students said that the school's administration did nothing to help them.

At the time, Superintendent Wesley Doll sent out a letter addressing these allegations.

"Recently we were made aware of social media accounts that were created and titled 'Racism at Biglerville High School,'" the letter read. "While social media may bring attention to a concern, it is not a platform that is conducive to addressing current concerns in order to find potential solutions."

Doll went on to say in the letter that the school district will continue to review "practices, policies, and procedures" to ensure that students in the district "have equal opportunities...to become the people they dream of becoming."

The letter also said that the Upper Adams School District "strictly prohibits discrimination, harassment and bullying of any kind," and encouraged students to come forward with any concerns they may have.

These anti-racism trainings will reportedly cost $6,000, with an additional $2,000 to be spent on "additional consultation around equity and inclusion efforts for all Biglerville faculty and staff," also according to the contract. The sessions were arranged through the Lincoln Intermediate Unit, an organization that offers trainings such as these in the area.