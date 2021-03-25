Upper Adams School District discusses anti-racism plan

The district is planning an audit of all its policies to figure out what it can do to eradicate racism in their school system.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Adams School District is discussing its plans to combat racism in light of allegations that arose last month at Biglerville High School.

Students of color claimed they faced discrimination at the school and the administration did nothing about it. In January, students created a Facebook page to share their experiences, which prompted community outrage.

Since then, school officials have been formulating a plan to improve the school environment throughout the Upper Adams School District.

FOX43 spoke with the district's superintendent about these plans on March 24.

Dr. Wesley Doll, superintendent of the Upper Adams School District, said that it's important to address how to properly have conversations about race and racism so that when situations like this may occur, the district can work through it. She also said that it's important to create an environment where students of color feel comfortable coming forward with their concerns.