UPMC in Central Pa. to host hiring event for veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPMC is hosting a job fair designed specifically for veterans and active military personnel and their families in central Pennsylvania.

The UPMC in Central Pa. Pathway for Veterans hiring event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. on City Island at FNB Field, located on 245 Championship way in Harrisburg.

“UPMC is committed to supporting veterans who are making the transition to a civilian career after military service,” said Marc Migala, director of Veteran Care Services for UPMC in Central Pa.

The hiring event will offer participants information about available positions and benefits within UPMC as well as resume and application assistance.

On-site interviews will also be available, which could lead to a conditional job offer.

“In addition to the qualifications that make them good candidates for careers in health care, veterans have unique life experiences and skills that set them apart,” Migala said. “UPMC is an organization that respects and values those qualities that can only be learned, and earned, through service. That is why we have created this event just for veterans and their families.”

UPMC is offering a variety of jobs, from nursing and respiratory therapy to patient-facing non-clinical roles such as security, food services, housekeeping services and facility management. Behind-the-scenes support services like health plan services, human resources and information technology roles are also available.

Attendees are encouraged to 'come as you are.' The staff recognizes that this may mean coming from work or needing to bring family members.

Masks are encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will be provided on-site to those who need them. Light refreshments will be available as well.

Pre-registration for the hiring event is recommended but not required. To view and apply for open positions at any time, visit careers.upmc.com.