UPMC sees increase number of transplant patients from Penn State Health

78 patients have been referred to UPMC, with 45 having been seen, and 15 added to UPMC’s transplant list.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State Health stopped performing kidney and liver transplants earlier this year while it works to address some issues and implement plans that will enhance the program.

UPMC says they have seen an increased number of referrals from the Penn State Health program and are working to meet that demand.

“We’ve opened additional clinics including an all-day clinic on Saturday to accommodate this increased workload and to get these patients the care they need as soon as possible," said Dr. Harold Yang with UPMC.

UPMC says it usually takes between 120 to 150 days to complete a workup, but because much of the workup has been completed by Penn State Health, it’s taking a much shorter period of time.

“They’ve been very good at providing the medical information in charge to us so we can have our committee prove their listing for UPMC Harrisburg," said Yang.

“We’ve had two receive transplants and two are scheduled for transplants in the coming month," said Yang.

Penn State Health provided FOX43 with this statement:

"Our first priority is the well-being of our patients. Individuals awaiting a transplant through our program were notified and given the opportunity to remain with our center during the review process or to be listed with another transplant program in addition to ours, with full and active transition support from our transplant team. Our transplant patients are being provided with regular updates, and Hershey Medical Center continues to provide post-transplant care for the hundreds of kidney and liver patients currently served.

We notified a total of 1,100 patients of our program’s status change to inactive. That figure includes patients in all stages of the transplant process, from initial evaluation to post-transplant management. Of that 1,100, we had approximately 200 who were on our center’s transplant list actively waiting for an organ. It’s important to note that patients can and often do choose to be on more than one center’s list for an organ.

Both the UNOS and external reviews of our program determined that while our clinical outcomes have been on par with other transplant programs, we have opportunities for structural and operational improvements that will enhance the program. Subsequent CMS and DOH reviews of our program found similar opportunities for improvement and regulatory compliance.

We have already taken a number of steps to address the issues identified during these various reviews. This includes developing comprehensive action plans that were submitted to CMS in mid-July and were accepted. These plans were further audited by DOH recently to ensure they are fully in place and effective. We believe the DOH audit confirmed we have successfully implemented our plans.