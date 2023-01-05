UPMC offering free skin cancer screenings

Melanoma is one of the most dangerous forms of cancer, according to doctors at UPMC.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 1st of May marks the beginning of Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Physicians at UPMC talked about the dangers of the disease.

"So, skin cancer specifically affects a significant portion of people, and it is still one of the most dangerous types of cancer to get specifically melanoma," Dr. Cameron Glagola said.

Throughout May, UPMC is hosting free skin cancer screenings at five locations in central Pennsylvania.

"We have our Melanoma Monday free skin cancer screening where anyone can sign up from all walks of life to come in and get a free cancer screening where we go head to toe and make sure there is nothing concerning," said Dr. Glagola.

"I probably wouldn't do this if this wasn't here today," said Chris Schaefer of Loyalsock Township.

Schaefer took advantage of the free screenings after noticing some questionable marks on her skin.

"A few moles that are concerning, and I just want to make sure that they are okay," she said.

These screenings are a vital part of detecting cancer early.

"Melanoma is one of those ones that if you catch it whenever it is really small and it is not super thick, and it hasn't invaded into the skin, then it can be really good for you as far as prognosis is concerned," added Dr. Glagola.

"Very important because you want to be around for your children and your grandchildren. It is so easily curable if they catch it early," Schaefer said.

