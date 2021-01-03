UPMC raises minimum starting wage to $15 an hour for Central Pa. employees

This includes UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, Community Osteopathic, West Shore, UPMC Carlisle, Hanover, Lititz, and Memorial hospitals.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to a press release sent out on March 1, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), has raised the minimum starting salaries for entry-level positions at UPMC Pinnacle facilities to $15 an hour.

This includes UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, Community Osteopathic, West Shore, UPMC Carlisle, Hanover, Lititz, and Memorial hospitals as well as many other facilities and sites.

“Based on UPMC’s continual evaluation of the market, this solidifies our reputation as a highly desirable employer with industry-leading total compensation packages, a focus on work-life balance and significant opportunities for career advancement,” John Galley, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at UPMC, said. "With 92,000 employees across all facilities, UPMC is the largest non-government employer in Pennsylvania."