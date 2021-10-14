UPMC is looking to hire: here's what you need to know

Thursday marked the first of two UPMC job fairs, with the second being held on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with UPMC worked today to fill a number of open jobs throughout south-central Pennsylvania.

The health care network hosted the first of two job fairs for the coming days in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.

UPMC is hiring clinical and non-clinical positions in multiple departments across its footprint.

Thursday's event was focused on recruiting people for nursing positions in a hospital setting, where job seekers could discuss benefits, be introduced to department leadership, and partake in on-the-spot interviews.

Openings are available throughout the Carlisle, Hanover, Harrisburg, Lititz, West Shore, and York areas for people at all career and education levels.

UPMC officials say it's vital to fill these positions, so they're offering various sign-on bonuses, including $10,000 for graduate nurses and up to $15,000 for qualifying nursing positions.

"We typically see a pretty decent crowd and it's usually steady," said Shayla Thompson, a Recruitment Manager with UPMC. "With the current circumstances, things are a little bit slower due to COVID and individuals having to work."

The second fair will be held this coming Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Penn Harris Hotel on the Camp Hill Bypass. It focuses on those seeking employment as a medical assistant, outpatient nurse, patient care technician, pharmacy technician, imaging technician, respiratory therapist, surgical technologist, or sterile processing technician, as well as those interested in positions in environmental services or food services.