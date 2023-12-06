City of Harrisburg partners with UPMC for 'Minutes Matter' initiative, stresses timeliness of life-saving aid

The partnership promotes lifesaving skills, including hands-only CPR, Narcan administration, mental health training and more.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg teamed up with UPMC on Monday to prepare residents for some emergency situations.

The initiative is called Minutes Matter and stresses the timeliness of some emergencies that anyone could encounter.

Organizers stressed why this type of education is vital to members of the community.

"It makes a huge difference if [civilians] get to a loved one or a family member or a neighbor before emergency services get there. This initiative is to get that training out there and make it as available as we can," said Barry Albertson, the chief of operations with the UPMC Community Life Team.