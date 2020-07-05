UPMC explains how it's protecting seniors

Leaders at UPMC said there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 at any of their senior communities because of extra precautions they put in place early

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPMC said it's doing everything it can to protect it's vulnerable patients and residents in senior communities from COVID-19.

In a virtual press conference, doctors at UPMC said there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 at any of their senior communities. They said it's because of added precautions they put in place early.

"Tragically, many long-term care residents have not had UPMC's success at preventing COVID-19 infections," Dr. David Nace, Chief Medical Officer of UPMC Senior Communities, said. "These residents have been transferred to our hospitals for care, and we have seen first hand how devastating this illness can actually be for them."

Before there was a single case of COVID-19 in the regions they serve, plans and precautions were put in place to protect seniors, including: limiting visitors, enhanced screenings, not just a temperature assessment but symptom review, and questions about exposure.

"From the beginning we have looked for not just the respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 but also the less common symptoms that may accompany this disease," Dr. Nace said.

UPMC has been keeping staff, residents, and their families informed with regular virtual town halls, and connecting loved ones with each other via video chat. And while there haven't been any cases, UPMC wants to reassure the community that its hospitals have enough ventilators, beds, mask, and PPE if it starts seeing an increase in numbers.

Doctors there said if we focus on the elderly, the death rate will go down.

"We're not going to be able to fix in the short term the ability to completely eradicate the virus," Dr. Don Yealy, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, UPMC and University of Pittsburgh, said. "We're waiting on those developments. However the problem we can fix, is to focus on isolating and addressing the conditions of the most vulnerable part of the population - the people at risk."

And with Mother's Day this weekend, Dr. Yealy said it's okay to visit with family as long as you take some precautions.

"With a few exceptions, you can go out and share some of that special time if you're careful," Dr. Yealy said. "You can do that this weekend, and you can do it moving forward."

However, State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine specifically said today that Mother's Day visits are not recommended for most Pennsylvanians.

"Well I know that mothers day is coming up, and so my recommendation however in the red zones is is to do that visit virtually," Dr. Levine said. "The safest thing you can do for yourself, or the safest thing that you can do for your mother, and your family and your community is to do that visit virtually."