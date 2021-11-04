UPMC employees to receive $500 gifts in appreciation of their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

Each of UPMC's 92,000 employees will receive $500, thus costing the health system $46 million.

UPMC announced on Nov. 2 that each member of its workforce will receive $500 gifts starting Nov. 26.

President and CEO Leslie C. Davis sent a letter to employees saying that the gifts are meant to show appreciation for the employees' work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the past 20 months, you have risen in truly exceptional ways to meet challenges we could have never anticipated," Davis said. "With your critical support, UPMC continues to care for so many — affirming our dedication to excellence, as well as our fundamental mission of service."

Davis also said that UPMC's board of directors approved of the gifts, and also said that news about improvements to the compensation and benefit programs would be released "in the coming days."

UPMC has 92,000 employees and is Pennsylvania’s largest non-government employer, according to their website. These gifts will thus cost the health system $46 million.