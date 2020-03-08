x
Updated PIAA spectator guidance expected to be announced this week, says DOH

When asked if an exception would be made to allow parents at PIAA sporting events, Dr. Levine said updated guidance would be released this week.
Credit: AP
The lights shine on an empty football stadium at Richfield High School Wednesday night, April 8, 2020, in Richfield, Minn. Seeking to brighten spirits amid the virus outbreak, the symbolic act of turning on the lights became a movement — fueled by social media with the hashtag #BeTheLight — across the country.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration is reviewing its guidance to now allow spectators at PIAA sporting events this fall. When asked if an exception would be made to allow parents at games, Dr. Levine said updated guidance will be released "in two days." 

The Governor did say, what happens in schools needs to be consistent on the play field. 

"If the school is going completely virtual, seems hard to justify having in-person contact sports being played in the fall," said Gov. Tom Wolf. "If the school is going to be open, and things it's safe, teachers, administrators, parents feel it's safe to reopen then thats a different proposition for contact sports."

After the PIAA announced it would follow the Wolf Administrations guidance and prohibit spectators at sporting events, it received pushback from parents wanting to be allowed to watch their children play their fall sports in person. 

