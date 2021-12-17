Update: Police offer reward in search of Luzerne County kidnapping suspect

John Vincent Watson of Luzerne County is wanted for several charges including kidnapping and sexual assault.

PLAINS, Pa. — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of a Luzerne County man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and terroristic threats against a 14-year-old girl in October.

Officials say, John Vincent Watson, 45, is accused of holding the girl captive for three days in October, taking her to a Luzerne County apartment and two hotels, where the alleged abuse took place.

On Oct. 25, Watson left a Plains hotel room, and the victim was able to call 911.

She was rescued by Plains Township Police.

Watson is a black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 1 inch and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous. He has ties throughout Pennsylvania, as well as Los Angeles.

Anyone with information on Watson's whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App.