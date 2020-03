Dillen Holmes has been found safe according to Middletown Borough Police

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — UPDATE: Dillen Holmes was found and is safe.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

Police are searching for a missing 13 year-old boy with autism, who was last seen Thursday morning.

Dillen Holmes is student at Middletown Area Middle School and was last seen going to school Thursday morning by his mom.

Dillen has Autism and other conditions that could put him at risk.