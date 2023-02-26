UPDATE: 'After School Satan Club' not coming to school district after all

The superintendent of Saucon Valley School District is now rescinding approval, saying that the community has experienced chaos.

HELLERTOWN, Pa. — A school district in the Lehigh Valley allowed a club sponsored by the Satanic Temple to use its middle school for its meetings.

Saucon Valley School District approved the "After School Satan Club," but then a threat mentioning the club forced schools to close the next day.

According to the Morning Call, the superintendent is now rescinding approval, saying that the community has experienced chaos.

The "After School Satan Club" says they are disappointed and are considering other options.

