YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency units are on scene for a two-alarm barn fire in Heidelberg Township Saturday night, emergency dispatch said.

Units responded at 8:45 p.m. on Old Hanover Road and Iron Ridge Road, dispatch said.

There are no reported injuries, according to dispatch.

Units are still on scene, dispatch said.