Two displaced after single-family house fire in Lower Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update (11:50 a.m.) Two adults are displaced following the single-family house fire in Lower Allen Township Sunday morning, according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross is assisting the two people with food, clothing and temporary lodging.
Previous:
Units are on the scene of a single-family house fire Sunday morning in Lower Allen Township.
Units were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. on the 3000 block of Gettysburg Road.
There is no word on injury status or how the fire happened.
The area is closed.