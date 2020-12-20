Two displaced after single-family house fire in Lower Allen Township

Units were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. on the 3000 block of Gettysburg Road.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update (11:50 a.m.) Two adults are displaced following the single-family house fire in Lower Allen Township Sunday morning, according to the American Red Cross.

Red Cross is assisting the two people with food, clothing and temporary lodging.

Volunteers are assisting 2 adults with food, clothing, and temporary lodging following a single-family home fire on the 3900 block of Gettysburg Rd in Camp Hill (Cumberland County). — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) December 20, 2020

Units are on the scene of a single-family house fire Sunday morning in Lower Allen Township.

Units were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. on the 3000 block of Gettysburg Road.

There is no word on injury status or how the fire happened.