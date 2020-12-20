x
News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon

Two displaced after single-family house fire in Lower Allen Township

Units were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. on the 3000 block of Gettysburg Road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update (11:50 a.m.) Two adults are displaced following the single-family house fire in Lower Allen Township Sunday morning, according to the American Red Cross.

Red Cross is assisting the two people with food, clothing and temporary lodging.

Previous:

Units are on the scene of a single-family house fire Sunday morning in Lower Allen Township.

There is no word on injury status or how the fire happened.

The area is closed.

