Units on scene for over 2 hours after Friday fire at TriState Scrap in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Units were on scene for over two hours after a fire at TriState Scrap in Harrisburg Friday morning, the Harrisburg fire chief said.

The fire happened on the 2200 block of North 7th Street at around 10:23 a.m. during the scrap yard's process of cutting cars apart, according to the fire chief.

The fire chief says they were no reported injuries.

There was no dollar amount lost in damages due to it all being junk. The fire chief says the environment took a hit from the gas and oil that emitted from the cars.