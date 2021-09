Hazmat team member's clean-up efforts were to contain 4-6,000 gallons of milk spilling from the tanker.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Hazmat Team and other emergency units were on I-83 northbound in Fairview Township for six hours after a milk tanker truck crashed on Saturday morning.

Officials say York County 911 was called in at around 3:30 a.m. for the rollover crash.

Hazmat team member's clean-up efforts were to contain 4-6,000 gallons of milk spilling from the tanker. Officials also say diesel fuel was leaking from the truck.