United Way of Lancaster County announces fundraising project for displaced Motel 6 residents

The goal is to raise $25,000 for the long-term residential victims of Route 30's Motel 6 after a fire and resulting flooding.

LANCASTER, Pa. — United Way of Lancaster County announced Tuesday that it has relaunched its Project SOS initiative.

This initiative is a call to the community to raise $25,000 for the long-term residential victims of Route 30's Motel 6 after a fire and resulting flooding. Many of the families were already facing challenges that individuals face when working through homeless support services.

The money raised will be provided to families in donations of anywhere between $500 to $600, depending on the fundraising success. The church will also work with the Central Pa. chapter of the Red Cross to identify families impacted.

“There are a few dozen families now experiencing a kind of homelessness too often seen in these modern times where there is a perpetual housing crisis. There aren’t available shelter beds or even other hotels to move to," said President and CEO of United Way Kevin Ressler.

"The kindness of strangers, if there are no friends or family, is all our neighbors now have. The money is meant to relieve some immediate financial stress and help with daily expenses until insurance and other reparative payments can come through," said Ressler.

Apex Advertising has committed $1,000 toward the fundraising goal as well as a future commitment toward a goods donation.

Lancaster County Community Foundation has also committed to giving towards the fundraising goal, with the amount yet to be announced.

Any money that is raised past the $25,000 goal will be kept in the Project SOS fund to benefit any future immediate direct service needs that happen in Lancaster County.

In addition to this $25,000 fundraising, United Way of Lancaster County annually gives $250,000 to LancCo MyHome for systemic improvements in homelessness services.

Project SOS's initiative began in January 2021 as a way for those who wished to share their COVID-19 stimulus checks to give to those who needed more financial assistance than their checks provided.

Over the course of three months, nearly $225,000 was distributed to Lancaster families in need thanks to community partners and individual donations.