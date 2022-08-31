United Steelworkers local 7687 reaches tentative agreement with BAE moments before strike

The announcement comes within minutes of 800 workers going on strike, a decision the workers announced on Tuesday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7687 has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement on a 5-year deal with BAE Systems, covering roughly 800 workers in the company’s York, Pa., facility, according to a press release.

The announcement comes within minutes of those 800 workers going on strike, a decision the workers announced on Tuesday. These workers have since withdrawn the notice of their intent to strike.

Workers at the BAE Systems' facility, located at 1100 Bairs Road in West Manchester Township, were set to strike against "unfair labor practices."

USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall credited the workers’ commitment and solidarity for reaching the tentative agreement and averting the strike in a statement.

“After working through the pandemic making armament for the military without disruption, USW members at BAE understood what was at stake in these negotiations,” Hall said. “They earned a contract that reflects their vital role in helping safeguard our national security and in contributing to the company’s success.”

USW Local 7687 President Brad Frey said the following:

“It’s unfortunate that management forced its dedicated workers to the brink of a work stoppage before achieving this deal. But USW members proved that by working together, we can overcome any challenge.”

USW members will review the proposed new contract with their negotiating committee in the coming weeks, and the agreement is awaiting ratification of the vote by union membership, according to Amanda Niswonger, senior communications manager with BAE Systems.

"Our national security mission is our imperative, and it’s our talented workforce that makes our mission possible," she said in statement provided to FOX43. "We look forward to moving together as a team in support of our armed forces."